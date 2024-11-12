Goertek Gets 2 New Product Contracts With Apple for 2026, What Are They?

Goertek has reportedly secured New Product Introduction (NPI) contracts for two upcoming Apple products set to launch in 2026. This shows the two companies are starting to get along better, following previous supply compliance issues that had resulted in lost orders for Goertek.

According to supply chain sources, Goertek has been selected as the exclusive assembly supplier for Apple’s new smart home IP camera (Apple’s long-term goal is to achieve annual shipments exceeding 10 million units) and a primary supplier for health-focused AirPods, both slated for 2026 release.

Industry analysts expect Goertek’s Apple-related business to show improvement starting in 2025, with further growth anticipated in 2026.

The integration of health features is expected to drive growth in AirPods shipments:

2023: Approximately 48 million units

2024: Projected 53-55 million units

2025: Projected 58-62 million units

2026: Projected 65-68 million units

This move comes as the global smart home IP camera market continues to grow, with current annual shipments estimated at 30-40 million units.

More here.