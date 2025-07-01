Google Pulls Keep App from Apple Watch, Adds Google Calendar Instead

Google has discontinued its Keep app for Apple Watch, ending support with the latest version 2.2025.26200. The move removes the lightweight note-taking utility from watchOS, even though the app had continued to function despite years without updates. At the same time, Google has introduced a new Apple Watch version of Google Calendar, now rolling out with version 25.24.1 of the iPhone app.

Keep App Removed Without Replacement

Google Keep for Apple Watch launched in 2019. Over the years, it received little to no attention, lacked modern features, and didn’t even support complications. Still, many users relied on it for quick note access, especially during tasks like shopping. The app’s removal disrupts that convenience without offering a direct replacement.

This change arrives just months ahead of Apple’s release of watchOS 26, which includes a native Notes app for the first time. That built-in alternative might partially offset the loss, but users dependent on Google’s cross-platform syncing will still feel the gap.

Google Keep continues to be available on Wear OS, which remains a more prioritized platform for Google’s app ecosystem.

Google Calendar Arrives on Apple Watch

In a rare expansion of its watchOS presence, Google has introduced Google Calendar as a new app for Apple Watch. The tool offers a clean interface with a week’s worth of events and Google Tasks. Users see a list view of appointments and can tap to view details, but cannot create events or reminders directly from the watch.

The app includes two complications: a “What’s next” preview of the upcoming event and a “Today’s date” widget. Both function as shortcuts, bringing users straight into the app interface.

According to 9to5Google, the Calendar app closely mirrors its Wear OS counterpart, offering basic utility without deeper interaction. It joins a short list of Google apps on Apple Watch, including Maps and YouTube Music. The latter also remains limited in functionality, lacking features like offline playback.

The update suggests selective investment in watchOS, with Google providing only minimal tools. Google Keep’s removal, coupled with the Calendar app’s limited scope, reflects a fragmented and cautious approach to Apple Watch support.