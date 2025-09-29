Google’s New Windows 11 App Feels Like macOS Spotlight

Google quietly shipped a new desktop overlay for Windows in mid-September. Press Alt + Space and a pill-shaped bar pops over anything you’re doing. You search the web, your Google Drive, installed apps, and local files from one place. If you live inside Google services, this feels a lot like Spotlight on macOS, only with Google’s spin.

It also builds in Google Lens and an AI Mode. You can lasso any part of your screen, translate text in place, copy text from images, or ask follow-up questions without switching windows. That changes how you look up quick facts, definitions, or context while you work.

What it does right

Credits: WindowsLatest

You open it anywhere with Alt + Space. The overlay sits above your current app, returns grouped results, and stays out of your way when you hide it with Esc. You get a fast launcher that behaves like Spotlight while speaking fluent Google.

Lens is the standout. Highlight a chart, a label, or a paragraph in an image. Lens returns matches, translations, and selectable text inside the overlay. If you prefer answers over links, switch to AI Mode and keep the thread going.

Hands-on impressions from the field

WindowsLatest’s Abhijith tested the app and called it a “macOS Spotlight moment” for Windows. In his run-through, Lens felt genuinely useful, the overlay launched instantly with Alt + Space, and Google’s bar competed more with launchers than with Windows Search. He also noted quirks such as slower visibility for newly downloaded local files compared to Windows Search.

Windows Central reached a similar conclusion on scope. It frames Google’s tool as a challenger to PowerToys Run and the newer Command Palette, not a full shell replacement. Power users still get deeper system actions in PowerToys, while Google bets on simplicity plus Lens and AI.

How to get it

Credits: Windowslatest

Google distributes the app as a Search Labs experiment. It’s available in English to users in the United States and requires a personal Google Account. It supports Windows 10 and Windows 11. Google Workspace accounts are excluded for now.

Installation is simple:

Sign in to your personal Google Account and open Search Labs on desktop. Enable “Google app for Windows,” then click Download. Run the installer, sign in when prompted, and choose whether to allow Drive and local file access. Press Alt + Space to launch. You can change the shortcut in settings.

If you already use PowerToys Command Palette, you know it does more than launch apps. It runs commands, toggles system settings, and supports plugins. It also indexes local files quickly. Google’s overlay is simpler. It wins when you need Lens, quick Drive results, translations, or AI answers inside the overlay. You pick based on your workflow, not a single “best” tool.

The Verge sums up Google’s pitch cleanly as a Chrome-style installer, a sign-in requirement, Lens in the bar, and AI responses on tap. If you wanted a Spotlight-like panel on Windows that speaks Google, this is that app.

Practical notes before you install

Availability and requirements: US only for now, English only, personal accounts, Windows 10 or newer.

Privacy basics: Google says local files are indexed on device. Lens only sends the selected screen region for processing. You can revoke Drive or local file access in settings at any time.

Shortcuts and control: Alt + Space opens and hides the overlay. You can rebind the shortcut inside the app’s settings.

Final Word

This feels like Google finally built a real Spotlight alternative for Windows users. It’s fast, smart, and surprisingly useful if you live in Google’s ecosystem. Lens and AI mode make it more than just a launcher, they turn it into a quick research and productivity tool. Power users might still stick with Command Palette, but for most of us, this is the smarter, simpler choice that’s worth keeping on the desktop.