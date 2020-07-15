‘Greyhound’ Generates Largest Ever Opening-Weekend on Apple TV+

Greyhound surpassed previous records and generated the biggest opening-weekend release on Apple TV+. The Tom Hanks WWII movie, which arrived on Friday, also brought in a significant proportion of new signups to the service. Thirty percent of viewers are understood to have been newcomers (via Deadline).

‘Greyhound’ Breaks Apple TV+ Records

It’s known exactly which movie or series Greyhound surpassed, nor how many viewers it actually attracted. However, combined with the new signups, Apple must be starting to feel pleased about its investment in Greyhound. The limited series Defending Jacob, which stars Chris Evans, was previously understood to have broken records.

Film Partly Shot Onboard Retired Navy Vessel

Mr. Hanks appears on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. During the interview, the actor revealed that executives had tried to take out some of the military terms from the movie. Mr. Hanks didn’t explain whether that was Apple execs or those from other studios. Given, he previously had to walk back on comments made about Apple, that’s probably for the best.

He also revealed that for around two weeks the cast and crew show Greyhound onboard USS Kidd, a retired Navy vessel, on the Missippi River.