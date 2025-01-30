Group Asks Apple to Explain Where It Gets AI Data and How It Uses It

Apple may face new scrutiny over AI practices after a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) has submitted a proposal ahead of Apple’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, scheduled for February 25, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT.

The NLPC’s proposal, Proposal No. 4 in Apple’s 2025 proxy materials, asks the company to disclose how it acquires and uses external data for AI training, as reported by 9to5Mac. The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) wants Apple to explain:

How it get data to train its AI

What it does to protect people’s privacy

How it make sure its AI follows the law and ethical rules

The NLPC argues that Apple, known for its user privacy stance, should set a higher standard in AI ethics. However, NLPC thinks Apple might be cutting corners by working with other companies that aren’t as careful with data. They’re especially worried about Apple’s deals with Google, OpenAI, and possibly Meta (Facebook’s parent company).

While it’s unlikely that shareholders will approve the NLPC’s request, it puts pressure on Apple to be more transparent. This could affect:

How Apple develops AI in the future

How other companies handle AI and privacy

What customers think about Apple’s commitment to privacy

It remains to be seen how Apple will address these concerns and maintain its reputation for strong privacy protections while advancing its AI capabilities.