Here’s What Apple Will Launch Early (and Later) in 2025

According to a recent report by Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to kick off the year with several releases in the first half, followed by more powerful devices later in the year. This Apple launch has got us buzzing with excitement.

Early 2025 Releases

Apple is set to refresh its popular MacBook Air lineup with new 13-inch and 15-inch models (J613 and J615) with the M4 chip, which was unveiled earlier this year with the iPad Pro.

A new iPhone SE (V59) or iPhone SE 4 is also on the horizon. In fact, it could be released before the complete rollout of Apple Intelligence. This update could potentially bring the SE line closer to Apple’s current design language.

iPad enthusiasts will get new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models (J607 and J637), along with new Magic Keyboards (R307 and R308) designed specifically for these updated tablets.

There is also an upgraded version of Apple AirTag (B589).

Mid to Late 2025 Releases

New versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, both with M4 chips, are in development. The Mac Studio is anticipated to launch around the middle of the year, while the Mac Pro is planned for release in the second half of 2025.

As per the tradition, Apple is also expected to unveil its iPhone 17 line and new Apple Watches in late 2025. Additionally, the company is likely to introduce Macs featuring the next-generation M5 chip during this period.

But before all these releases, Apple is planning to release these items on November 1 this year.

