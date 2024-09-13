iPhone SE 4 Might Come Out Before Full Apple Intelligence Release

Apple Intelligence might be fully operational only six months before the expected release of the iPhone 17 and around the time of iPhone SE 4. This came into highlight from Mark Gurman after the iPhone 16 launch, which revealed Apple Intelligence as a core feature.

This feature isn’t available for 6 months after the iPhone 16 goes on sale. https://t.co/8fa4EhixRj — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 13, 2024

Recent reports suggest the iPhone SE 4 could launch in early 2025, with production starting as early as October 2024. The most likely release window seems to be between March and May 2025, and here is why you should wait for iPhone SE 4. So there is a chance that iPhone SE 4 might hit the market before Apple Intelligence gets fully functional on public releases.

Not just this, according to industry insiders, the complete rollout of Apple Intelligence features will occur in stages, with the final phase concluding around March 2025.

Apple Intelligence features will be introduced gradually, starting with iOS 18.1 in October 2024.

Not just this, the initial release will be limited to U.S. English, with other English-speaking countries gaining access by December 2024.

Support for languages like Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish is slated for early 2025.

And as discussed, the major features such as enhanced Siri, Writing Tools, Visual Intelligence, and Genmojis will be introduced over several iOS updates.

Regarding functionality, full functionality will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro models and newer, as well as iPads and Macs with M1 chips or later.

All this also means that the iPhone 17 may be the first model to ship with the full suite of Apple Intelligence features out of the box.