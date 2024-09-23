Here’s Why Your iPhone 16 Pro Max Is Running Hot Even After New Cooling Features

Apple has introduced new thermal management features in the iPhone 16 Pro Max to address overheating issues experienced with previous models. But users may still notice their iPhone 16 Pro Max running hot despite these changes.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a chassis made from 100% recycled aluminum, which is bonded to a titanium frame using solid-state diffusion. This design is good for more efficient heat transfer from the internal components to the exterior. Not just this, a graphite-clad aluminum substructure also helps conduct heat more effectively from the chips to the chassis.

But while these changes are there to improve thermal management, they may actually make the device feel warmer to the touch. Why? Because the new design is more efficient at moving heat from the inside to the outside of the phone.

Another reason adding up to the perceived heat is the metal side band, which now has a greater role in expelling heat out of the phone. This can lead to localized heating that users may notice when holding their device.

There’s more; the phone cases can make heating issues worse by trapping heat that the device is trying to get rid of. Even with better thermal management, a case might stop the heat from dissipating properly. So, even if you don’t feel the heat on your hands, your device could actually be getting hotter.

Despite these drawbacks, Apple claims the new thermal design allows for a 20% increase in sustained performance due to reduced thermal throttling, this is after initially denying that iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t get hot. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max may feel warmer, it should be able to maintain higher performance levels for longer periods compared to its predecessors.

More here.