Hidden iOS Code Hints at ‘AirPods Pro 3’ With New Health Sensors

Apple has quietly added a new Bluetooth identifier to its device-syncing codebase, pointing to an audio product that does not match any current AirPods or Beats model. The reference, first spotted by MacRumors on Thursday, carries the hexadecimal ID 0x203F (8239), a gap that sits just beyond the AirPods Pro 2’s USB-C code, 0x2024 (8228).

Apple catalogs every first-party and Beats headset in its Bluetooth stack, so an unexplained entry usually signals an impending hardware update. With both AirPods Max and the entry-level AirPods recently refreshed, analysts believe the outlier is most likely the long-rumoured AirPods Pro 3. Some new features can include:

• Health sensors: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and other leakers say Apple is experimenting with in-ear heart-rate monitoring and possibly temperature tracking, building on the hearing-health features rolled out to AirPods Pro 2 last year.

• H3 chip & ANC upgrades: A next-gen H-series chip is expected to boost active noise cancellation and battery efficiency while adding on-device processing for Apple Intelligence features.

• Refined design: Reports point to shorter stems, a more compact MagSafe-Qi2 charging case, and improved ear-tip fit detection. Pricing is rumoured to stay at the current $249 MSRP.

Because Apple uses the same codebase to list Beats gear, the placeholder could belong to a yet-unseen Beats model. However, Beats’ recent launches (Solo 4, Powerbeats Pro 2) already occupy their IDs, making a third-generation AirPods Pro the most plausible candidate.

Possible Launch Window

Historically, Apple locks new audio identifiers into its software only months before release. If the pattern holds, the device could debut alongside the iPhone 17 family at Apple’s September event or ship in time for the holiday quarter. Still, a recent investor note from GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu floated the possibility of a slip into early 2026.

Adding biometric sensors would align the AirPods line with Apple’s health-first wearables strategy and help differentiate it from cheaper rivals that now replicate spatial audio and ANC. With Vision Pro and Apple Intelligence features emphasising immersive, low-latency audio, a hardware refresh would also ensure the flagship earbuds can keep pace with Apple’s growing ecosystem demands.

Apple has not commented on the code discovery, and the company rarely pre-announces accessories. But as engineers continue to tidy up iOS 26 and watchOS 26 betas, today’s code snippet is the clearest sign yet that new premium earbuds, or an entirely different audio surprise, are on the horizon.