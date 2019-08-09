HomePod Has Just 5 Percent of U.S. Smart Speaker Market

Apple’s HomePod made up just 5 percent of the U.S. smart speaker market in the second quarter of 2019. That is according to research released by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) released Thursday (via MacRumors).

Amazon Echo Dominates, HomePod Trails

In total, the U.S. smart speaker installed base was 76 million during the quarter. That was an increase of six million units from the quarter before.

“The market grew by 9% in the second quarter, and more than 50% year over year, noted Josh Lowitz, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP. “Including Apple HomePod, all three major producers have maintained steady shares of the market in the past year,” he explained.

Amazon led the way, with 70 percent of the market made up of its Echo devices. It was followed by Google Home Devices, which made up 25 percent of the market. The low-cost Echo Dot and Google Home Mini accounted for over half of U.S. smart speakers during the quarter.

Mr. Lowitz said: