Huawei CEO Says Apple is His Model for Privacy

Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei says he takes inspiration from Apple, saying his company won’t share user information with others (via CNBC).

Huawei’s Privacy

Mr. Zhengfei says that users control their data, not his company:

Data is owned by our customers, not us. Carriers have to track every user, otherwise no phone calls could be made. It’s a carrier’s duty to track user data. We, as an equipment provider, don’t track any data.

The remarks come in the middle of Huawei’s recent controversy, where governments like the United States claim that Huawei has a close relationship with the Chinese military, and that its products could contain backdoors.

Using a privacy policy tool called Polisis, I found that Apple does indeed share more information with third parties than Huawei does. Although I suppose neither company would include a government back door into such policies.

