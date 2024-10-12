Huawei Surpasses Apple Sales in August 2024 for the First Time in Four Years

According to a new report by research firm CINNO, Huawei has overtaken Apple in smartphone sales on the Chinese mainland for the first time since 2020.

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology confirmed this trend with the following data:

Foreign smartphone shipments, including Apple’s iPhone, declined by 12.7% year-on-year in August 2024.

These shipments decreased to 1.87 million units from 2.14 million a year earlier.

In contrast, domestic smartphone shipments increased by 26.7% to 24.05 million units during the same period.

Huawei’s success can be attributed to several factors:, one being a strong demand for high-end models, including the Mate and Pura series, as well as foldable smartphones like the Mate XT. Record-high average selling prices and wholesale revenue in the second quarter of 2024, according to TechInsights. China remains Huawei’s primary market, accounting for 89% of its global smartphone shipments.

The Chinese smartphone market has shown growth in 2024. Total domestic shipments exceeded 140 million units in the first half of the year, a 7.7% increase from the previous year. Huawei led the market with a 17.5% share during this period.

