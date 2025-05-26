iCloud and Apple One Subscriptions Get Up to 34% More Expensive in Brazil

Apple has quietly raised the prices of its iCloud and Apple One subscriptions in Brazil, with increases reaching up to 34%. The adjustment is already in effect and applies to both new and existing subscribers on their next billing cycle.

Sharp Increases Across iCloud Plans

iCloud storage prices have risen significantly:

50GB : R$4.90 → R$5.90 (20% increase)

: R$4.90 → R$5.90 (20% increase) 200GB : R$14.90 → R$19.90 (33% increase)

: R$14.90 → R$19.90 (33% increase) 2TB: R$49.90 → R$66.90 (33% increase)

R$49.90 → R$66.90 (33% increase) 6TB: R$149.90 → R$199.90 (33% increase)

R$149.90 → R$199.90 (33% increase) 12TB: R$299.90 → R$399.90 (33% increase)

According to iHelpBR, the updated prices likely reflect the weakening of the Brazilian Real and recent tax hikes. The Real has lost about 15–20% of its value against the U.S. dollar in the past two years, while the exchange rate has climbed from R$4.75 to over R$5.60 since the last adjustment in June 2023.

Apple One Plans Also Affected

Apple One, which bundles multiple Apple services, has also seen price changes:

Individual plan : Remains at R$42.90 per month

: Remains at R$42.90 per month Family plan : R$54.90 → R$59.90 (9% increase)

: R$54.90 → R$59.90 (9% increase) Premium plan (includes 2TB iCloud + Apple Fitness+): R$89.90 → R$99.90 (11% increase)

Apple has not provided an official explanation for the increases. However, the currency devaluation and rising Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) are likely reasons behind the move.

As reported by iHelpBR, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and other standalone services remain unchanged, for now.