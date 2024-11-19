iCloud Is Giving Up on iOS 8 in 30 Days’ Time

Apple has announced a change to its iCloud backup service: ending support for devices running iOS 8 and earlier versions. Starting December 18, 2024, older Apple device users who use iCloud for backups will be affected.

As per 9to5Mac, according to a new support document published by Apple, the company is aligning its services “more closely with our published minimum software requirements.” As a result, iCloud backups will require iOS 9 or later to function.

So, if you’re on an older iOS version, you’ve got two choices: update to iOS 9 or later to keep using iCloud backups or switch to manual backups using a Mac or PC.

For Mac users running macOS Catalina or newer, backups can be performed using the Finder. Those with older macOS versions or Windows PCs can use iTunes or the Apple Devices app for backups.

This mainly impacts devices over 10 years old, since iOS 8 launched in 2014. Most people have probably upgraded by now, but if you’re still using an older hardware, you might need to act to avoid losing data.

If you’re using an affected device, make sure to update or find another way to back up your data before December to keep it safe and easy to access.