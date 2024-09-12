iCloud Mail Users Can Soon Unsubscribe Emails in Bulk

Apple has announced new features for iCloud Mail users as part of the upcoming iOS 18 update next Monday. These are detailed in the recently released iOS 18 features list, including the new iCloud Mail unsubscribe option.

Here are the new iCloud updates:

First, the new cleanup tools will be accessible from the Mail app, iCloud.com, and iCloud Mail settings.

Secondly, users will be able to set time-based rules for automatically removing outdated emails, this will help them to save storage space, and time. These rules will work in conjunction with new Mail categories to perform actions such as deleting or archiving old, unread promotional emails.

iCloud Mail will also bring a bulk unsubscribe feature, which will help users to easily opt out of unwanted mailing lists. Future emails from unsubscribed senders will be automatically directed to the Trash folder.

When is this all coming out?

While iOS 18 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 16, Apple has indicated that some of the new iCloud Mail functionality may not be available immediately. These features are expected to be rolled out in a subsequent iOS 18 update.

With over 250 additions planned for iOS 18, email users can look forward to a more efficient and organized digital communication experience.

