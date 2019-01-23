In 2018 Apple Spent $6.6 Million Lobbying the Government

According to disclosure forms Apple filed with the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, the company spent US$6.6 million lobbying the Trump administration (via MacRumors).

Not Even The Highest

US$6.6 million isn’t even the highest Apple has spent. That goes to 2017 when the company spent US$7.1 in lobbying money. In 2016 during Obama’s last term in office Apple spent US$4.6 million.

Issues the company lobbied the government on included privacy, education, climate change, trade, immigration, tax reform, and patent reform. Additionally, the company might have prepared for the future when it lobbied on the regulation of mobile medical apps and the distribution of video programming.

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash