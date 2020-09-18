Incipio Group brands Incipio and Survivor recently launched iPad Air 4 cases and iPad 8 cases.

iPad 8 Cases

These cases are available to purchase now.

  • Faraday for iPad 10.2 (2019 & 2020) – Crafted with professionals in mind, the Faraday Folio features a luxurious vegan leather cover and fold over design with magnetic closure. US$39.99
  • Survivor All-Terrain for iPad 10.2″ (2019 & 2020) – Survivor All-Terrain protects your tablet from extreme conditions, including drops, dust, sand, rain, impacts, vibration, and a host of other environmental factors. US$79.99
  • Survivor AirStrap 360 for iPad 10.2″ (2019 & 2020) – Slip your hand under the strap on the back to experience the real beauty of AirStrap 360 carrying case. AirStrap 360 surrounds your iPad with durable, shock-absorbent TPU rubber, protecting its edges without getting in the way of controls or ports. US$39.99
  • Survivor Tactical for iPad 10.2″ (2019 & 2020) – Built with shock-absorbing bumpers, durable back and a scratch-resistant coating, this protective case makes using your iPad worry-free, so you can concentrate at the task at hand. US$49.99

Incipio Faraday for iPad AIr 4

iPad Air 4 Cases

These will be available to purchase later this year.

  • Incipio FARADAY for iPad Air: 360 degree protection provided by rigid Plextonium™ polycarbonate hard shell and vegan leather cover. Integrated Pencil Storage enables the user to store & protect their apple pencil while wirelessly charging. US$39.99
  • Survivor ALL-TERRAIN Case for iPad Air: Engineered along bumper and buttons to absorb and disperse shock to provide advanced drop protection. Covered ports and buttons with overall non-slip texture for enhanced grip. US$89.99

