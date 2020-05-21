iOS 13.5 Jailbreak on Its Way in Days, Hackers Claim

A jailbreak for all recent iOS versions, including iOS 13.5, is imminent. That’s according to the hackers behind the unc0ver tool.

unc0ver iOS 13.5 jailbreak

iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Uses Zero-Day Kernel Vulnerability

On its website, the group claimed the latest version of the jailbreaking tool was 90 per cent complete and undergoing final stability tests. Version 5.0 of unc0ver will be available across all devices on iOS 13.5.

Unc0ver has been extensively tested to ensure it’s a seamless experience on all devices. Unc0ver works on all devices on iOS versions between 11.0 and 13.5. Below you can find a list of all devices that have been specifically tested.

In a tweet, the group said that the latest version of its jailbreaking tool uses zero-day kernel vulnerability discovered by hacker Pwn20wnd.

iOS 13.5 was only released on Wednesday.

