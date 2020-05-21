iOS 13.5 Jailbreak on Its Way in Days, Hackers Claim

A jailbreak for all recent iOS versions, including iOS 13.5, is imminent. That’s according to the hackers behind the unc0ver tool.

iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Uses Zero-Day Kernel Vulnerability

On its website, the group claimed the latest version of the jailbreaking tool was 90 per cent complete and undergoing final stability tests. Version 5.0 of unc0ver will be available across all devices on iOS 13.5.

Unc0ver has been extensively tested to ensure it’s a seamless experience on all devices. Unc0ver works on all devices on iOS versions between 11.0 and 13.5. Below you can find a list of all devices that have been specifically tested.

In a tweet, the group said that the latest version of its jailbreaking tool uses zero-day kernel vulnerability discovered by hacker Pwn20wnd.

We are going to release #unc0ver 5.0.0 with support for every signed iOS version on every device using a 0day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd in sponsorship with https://t.co/l4SDOTDUla very soon. Update your devices to 13.5 and follow our progress on https://t.co/cNIUANaJr2. — unc0ver Team (@unc0verTeam) May 21, 2020

iOS 13.5 was only released on Wednesday.