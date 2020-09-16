Apple released iOS 14 on Wednesday. It brings a host of new features to the iPhone. To manually get the update head to Settings > General > Software Update on your phone and follow the onscreen instructions.

iOS 14 is Here, with Widgets, App Clips, and Updated Messages

iOS 14 introduces Widgets to the iPhone. It means users can get quick information from compatible apps right on the home screen. There is also a new compact design for incoming calls and Siri so that they do not take over the entire display. Another significant development is App Clips. These are a small part of an app designed to be available in a specific moment for a specific task. They can be discovered through App Clip Code, NFC tag, or QR cads and can be shared in Messages and from Safari. Apple’s on apps are getting an upgrade too, with Messages getting an overhaul and cycling and electric vehicle routing added to maps.

Tim Cook announced at the ‘Time Flies’ event on Tuesday that iOS 14 would be available the following day. Indeed, that morning Apple doubled-down with a press release. However, those of us who follow such things closely couldn’t help but notice the release arrived later in the day than we are used to.