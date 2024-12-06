iOS 18.2 RC Update: Image Playground, ChatGPT Integration, Genmoji, and More

Apple has just released iOS 18.2 RC (release candidate) to developers and public beta testers. This means we’re days away from the biggest iOS 18 update so far making its way to all users.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, a release candidate is the last version of new software after multiple rounds of beta versions. Unless some last-minute bugs are found, this is the exact iOS 18.2 version that will be released to the general public soon.

iOS 18.2 RC Features: Apple Intelligence, Finally!

iOS 18.2 is the most significant iOS 18 update so far. It finally brings the long-anticipated Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration to supported iPhone models.

These are the highlight features of the iOS 18.2 RC update:

Apple Intelligence

Image Playground : A new app that lets you create playful images by writing prompts and using concepts and photos from your library.

: A new app that lets you create playful images by writing prompts and using concepts and photos from your library. Genmoji : Generate custom emojis directly from the keyboard.

: Generate custom emojis directly from the keyboard. ChatGPT Integration : Siri and Writing Tools now support ChatGPT for composing text or answering queries without requiring a ChatGPT account.

: Siri and Writing Tools now support ChatGPT for composing text or answering queries without requiring a ChatGPT account. Image Wand : Transform sketches or notes into visuals within the Notes app.

: Transform sketches or notes into visuals within the Notes app. Describe Your Change: Suggest creative rewrites, such as poems, using Writing Tools.

Camera Control: Smarter and More Interactive

Visual Intelligence : Point your camera at objects to learn about places or interact with information.

: Point your camera at objects to learn about places or interact with information. Two-Stage Shutter: Lock focus and exposure with a light press before taking a shot, similarly to how actual cameras work.

Productivity Enhancements

Mail Categorization : Automatically prioritize important emails with categorized sorting and a Digest view.

: Automatically prioritize important emails with categorized sorting and a Digest view. Photos Updates : Frame-by-frame video scrubbing. Option to turn off auto-looping videos. Clear history for Recently Viewed and Recently Shared albums. Favorites album added to Utilities.

: Safari Upgrades : Customizable Start Page backgrounds. Import/export browsing data. HTTPS Priority for secure browsing. File Download Live Activity for progress tracking in Dynamic Island.

:

Audio, Music, and Entertainment Features

Voice Memos Layered Recording : Record vocals over existing audio and export to Logic Pro (iPhone 16 Pro models only).

: Record vocals over existing audio and export to Logic Pro (iPhone 16 Pro models only). Natural Language Search : Search Apple Music and Apple TV with phrases combining genres, moods, or actors.

: Search Apple Music and Apple TV with phrases combining genres, moods, or actors. Podcasts Personalization : Favorite Categories for curated recommendations. Tailored Search page for relevant content.

: Sudoku in News+: Puzzles for subscribers, available in three difficulty levels.

Other Highlights and Fixes

Find My Enhancements : Share the location of AirTags with trusted parties, such as airlines, to recover lost items.

: Share the location of AirTags with trusted parties, such as airlines, to recover lost items. Hearing Features : AirPods Pro 2 support for Hearing Tests and Hearing Aid functionality expands to new regions.

: AirPods Pro 2 support for Hearing Tests and Hearing Aid functionality expands to new regions. Pre-Market Quotes in Stocks : Track NASDAQ and NYSE tickers before markets open.

: Track NASDAQ and NYSE tickers before markets open. Bug fixes addressing photo appearance delays, Night Mode quality issues, and more.

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.2 next week, maybe as early as Monday, December 9. It will be released on the same day as PadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, tvOS 18.2, watchOS 11.2, HomePod Software 18.2, and visionOS 2.2.

What iOS 18.2 RC features are you most looking forward to?