iOS 18.2: Will Apple Drop Beta 5 or the RC Next?

With iPhone owners so close to seeing iOS 18.2 released, many hardcore fans may be looking for the next beta or release candidate (RC). Considering this is one of the largest updates for iPhone in many moons, scores of individuals are no doubt looking to get their hands on Apple’s next big thing. Below, I’m taking a look at my prediction on what to expect next from the tech giant.

Considering the trajectory of typical iOS releases, it can be rather easy to presume that something big is coming for iOS 18.2. With the fourth beta of the operating system seeing release on November 20, it makes sense that either another developer beta or a release candidate is coming next. For iOS, it can be pretty typical for there to be several developer betas before seeing a release candidate.

However, iOS 18.2 isn’t a typical release, and there’s a specific reason for this.

Apple Intelligence and a Slow Rollout

Considering iOS 18 has been split between iOS 18, iOS 18.1 (and iOS 18.1.1), and iOS 18.2, it can be easy to get lost in all the different releases. However, one reason I believe iOS 18.2 is due for either a release candidate or full-blown public release is because of Apple Intelligence. In my eyes, this is a major reason that iOS 18 is in a fragmented state in the first place. This is likely due to everything Apple Intelligence has to offer.

Considering iOS 18.1 focuses on the writing side of Apple Intelligence, iOS 18.2 focuses more on image-generating features, including Image Playground and Genmoji. There’s also the inclusion of ChatGPT within Siri. While Apple is obviously going to keep quiet about its plans, it seems likely that the reason iOS 18.2 has had such a peculiar release cycle is due to setting up these new features.

Whatever may be going on in the background concerning Image Playground and Genmoji (Apple isn’t telling), I’d wager a guess this is why iOS 18 is seeing fragmentation and why Apple Intelligence has had a bit of a slow rollout.

So What’s Next?

Since I’m not an employee with Apple (yet), anything I say is pure speculation, as is anything else you’re likely to read on the internet. The company doesn’t typically like sharing information until it’s ready, which can make predictions difficult.

However, given what we know about the current release, plenty of folks are preparing for Apple to drop the release candidate for iOS 18.2 soon, with a full public release to follow soon after. Currently, a lot of folks are working under the assumption that we’ll see a release candidate of iOS 18.2 at the top of December, and then the public release in mid-December. However, given how far along we are into December already, it’s possible Apple will dive into a full public release.

Of course, I could also be way off base, and we could see a public release or release candidate before the end of this sentence. You never really know with Apple. Regardless, folks have a lot to look forward to with iOS 18.2.