7 New Things You Will Be Able To Do on macOS 15.2

A new Public Beta version of macOS 15 has just arrived, and it might just restore a bit of balance to the Apple ecosystem. After all, iOS 18 has been stealing the limelight lately, riding ahead with each fresh update. It’s no secret that the iPhone is Apple’s crown jewel (and biggest moneymaker), but Mac users deserve some love too. Luckily, this latest iteration hints at exciting developments. It gives us a glimpse of what you’ll be able to do in the anticipated stable release of macOS 15.2.

Here are some new features to test.

NOTE Please note that all Apple Intelligence features are only compatible with MacBook and iMac models sporting an M1 chip or later.

The new Writing Tools functions like an editorial crew embedded right into your Mac. Whether you’re polishing a proposal in Pages or refining an email in Mail, they can rewrite entire sections, summarize lengthy paragraphs, and proofread your text on the spot. You can also fact-check claims and rephrase awkward sentences without leaving your workspace thanks to ChatGPT integration.

While these features already exist on iOS, they feel more at home on a Mac. Sure, you might fire off quick texts on your phone, but your Mac is where you draft reports, assemble presentations, and piece together entire spreadsheets. It’s a workspace where better writing truly matters.

2. Image Playground

Image Playground transforms raw ideas into polished visuals. It generates custom images right inside Messages, Freeform, Pages, and Keynote through text-based prompts. You can choose between Animation and Illustration for style—Sketch is also coming soon.

And since it syncs with iCloud, you’ll never lose track of your creations. Let’s face it: once you start experimenting with AI-driven visuals, you’ll produce far more drafts than you expect. Thanks to iCloud integration, every iteration stays within reach, ready to be tweaked, compared, or revisited whenever inspiration strikes.

3. ChatGPT Integration with Siri

Siri’s upcoming ChatGPT integration will give you a smarter, more context-aware assistant. This setting routes complex queries to ChatGPT, letting Siri deliver richer answers without exposing personal data or IP addresses to OpenAI. Nothing you say will be used to train the AI, so you can rest assured that your privacy remains intact.

Siri will take a technical leap after activation. Imagine getting nuanced breakdowns of market trends, historical facts, or intricate instructions without juggling multiple sources or applications.

4. Image Wand

Imagine taking a sloppy sketch or a rough snapshot, circling what you want fixed, and getting a clean, polished image seconds later. That’s Image Wand in a nutshell. Nested in the Apple Pencil palette, it transforms rough drafts into refined visuals and can even fill in blank spaces using context from the surrounding text. Instead of juggling multiple design tools, you can tweak visuals right where your ideas first come to life.

This tool speeds up creative iteration. You can experiment, backtrack, and rework images in seconds instead of switching between editing platforms. For users already comfortable with Apple Pencil workflows, it adds a layer of visual intelligence right at their fingertips.

5. Weather Widget

The new Weather Widget keeps conditions just a glance away. Instead of digging through apps, you’ll see temperature, forecasts, and upcoming changes in the corner of your screen. One click brings up more details and a shortcut to the full Weather app, so you can decide if an umbrella or a light jacket makes sense before heading out.

It’s a simple addition, but it feels like it has always belonged on the Mac. No need to shuffle between windows or grab your phone—just one quick look at the Menu bar and you’re all set.

6. Enhanced AirPlay Options

With Enhanced AirPlay, you have greater control over what you share from your Mac. Rather than mirroring your entire screen by default, you can choose a specific window, an individual app, or even extend your desktop onto an Apple TV. It’s like having a broadcast studio right at your fingertips.

This level of granularity means you can keep some details private while showcasing specific content. Whether you’re presenting at a conference or watching a video with friends, you’ll have the flexibility to share on your own terms without juggling settings.

7. Shareable Find My Device Locations

Handing off the hunt for a lost item just got simpler. You can generate a temporary, shareable link pinpointing your missing Apple device’s location. Rather than explaining where your iPhone went astray or relying on guesswork, just share the link and the map does the rest.

This setup differs from Family sharing features you might’ve used before. Now, you’re free to grant short-term access to anyone in your contacts, then revoke it when the search ends. Unlike family members, who may see your device’s location at any time, these temporary permissions vanish once you decide it’s time to cut the cord.

Special Mention: Genmoji

Genmoji, already making waves on iOS 18, may soon land on macOS 15. While it’s missing from the current public beta and its arrival date remains uncertain, the concept is promising. Once it rolls out, you’ll be able to generate custom emojis that reflect your personal tone and style.

We’ve already explored the features arriving soon, but it’s just as important to know what’s missing. Apple’s promises don’t always make it to the finish line—at least not in the first wave of updates. If you’re curious about the features Apple showcased but postponed, check out this list of iOS 18 promises that didn’t quite make the cut this year.