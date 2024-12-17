iOS 18.3 Beta Features: What’s New (So Far) and What to Expect

After releasing iOS 18.2 to the public last week, Apple has moved ahead with the first developer beta of iOS 18.3. This early version is currently limited to developer testers, with a public beta expected soon. The official release is still a few months away.

iOS 18.2 delivered major features, including Apple Intelligence for the general public, ChatGPT integration, and updates across core apps. Naturally, users are curious about what iOS 18.3 has in store.

So far, the only notable addition, as reported by 9to5Mac, is robot vacuum support in the Home app. If you own a compatible robot vacuum, you’ll soon be able to sync and control it directly through Apple Home. However, the list of supported devices remains unclear and will likely become available in future updates.

While robot vacuum support isn’t exactly groundbreaking, it’s the only feature confirmed for now.

What Else Could iOS 18.3 Include?

At this point, it’s hard to say. Compared to iOS 18.2, this update seems far smaller in scope, at least in its first beta stage.

Apple has already hinted at future improvements coming in April 2025—including expanded Apple Intelligence language support and availability in the EU. However, these features are likely to roll out with iOS 18.4, not iOS 18.3.

In the meantime, iOS 18.3 will likely include the usual bug fixes, stability enhancements, and privacy improvements—as every iOS update does. If you’ve been experiencing issues on iOS 18.2 or earlier versions, this update might offer the fixes you need.

What features are you hoping Apple will add to the next release? Share your thoughts in the comments below.