iOS 18.3 Features: Everything We Know So Far About the Upcoming Update

While iOS 18.2 is still fresh out of the oven, you may have already set your eyes on the future. In case you’re wondering which features iOS 18.3 will bring when it’s released, here’s what we know so far.

Possible iOS 18.3 Features

It’s important to point out that nothing is set in stone yet. An unusual amount of bugs may hinder some features, while others may end up coming early if things go well. The list below, then, should be considered a draft, not something granted.

Also, keep in mind that iOS 18.3 is expected to be a minor update focusing on enhancements and bug fixes. If you’re looking for a more significant leap, it’s better to wait for iOS 18.4.

Improved Siri

Siri got a powerful ally in iOS 18.2: it now integrates with ChatGPT for complex tasks. That doesn’t mean Apple stopped developing the virtual assistant, and iOS 18.3 may add some new tricks to Siri.

Which tricks? Well, that’s the hard part. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the answer is kind of “whatever is ready by the release date.” Gurman is known for his accurate predictions, so if that’s his take, right now, not even Apple knows for sure.

What we do know is that this isn’t the rumored Siri 2.0. The huge update, which should bring powerful features and a further redesign, will only arrive with iOS 18.4.

More Languages for Apple Intelligence

It’s also likely that Apple Intelligence will learn some new languages in iOS 18.3. Apple hasn’t released a defined list of which languages should arrive with each update. However, the company promises the following localizations will be available “over the course of next year”:

Chinese

English (India)

English (Singapore)

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Spanish

Vietnamese

Unconfirmed iOS 18.3 Features

Right now, the rumor mill doesn’t list other possible features for iOS 18.3. Siri’s major enhancements, with per-app controls and on-screen and context awareness, are some of the promised updates. However, these are big steps to take and likely won’t be available until iOS 18.4.

Right now there isn’t an exact release date for the next iOS version. Given it’s a minor update without many new features, it’s possible that iOS 18.3 will be released in January 2025.

The supported models should remain the same as the initial iOS 18 release. That means any iPhone XR, XS, or newer models will get the iOS 18.3 update, though not all its features.

Apple’s rollout schedule for iOS 18 and its updates is really confusing. It’s not that minor updates aren’t common: iOS and iPadOS versions 17, for instance, are currently on the 17.7 update. The latter even was responsible for bricking iPads because it was released after iOS 18.

However, such updates usually only bring smaller changes, such as bug fixes, performance improvements, or tweaks in existing features. Apple, on the other hand, is using this naming scheme in a whole new way. The company added features that were promised back in June but didn’t arrive in the initial OS releases in September.

With iOS 18, the so-called dot updates (because they increase the counting after the dot) can be anything. In iOS 18.1, we got Apple Intelligence. In iOS 18.2, some significant new features. While iOS 18.4 will also bring major changes, iOS 18.3 is shaping up to be a pretty feature-less release.