iOS 18.3 Expected Features: New Additions Coming to Your iPhone

Apple is rolling out iOS 18.3 in beta, and while it’s a minor update, there are still a few features and changes worth noting. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone update.

What We Know So Far

1. Robot Vacuum Integration in the Home App

The standout addition in iOS 18.3 is support for robot vacuums in the Home app. While this feature isn’t live yet, Apple is preparing the groundwork, as seen in the beta’s code. When available, this functionality will allow you to control your robot vacuum through the Home app and Siri voice commands.

Apple has described the feature as enabling users to manage essential functions like power control, cleaning mode (vacuum or mop), and charge status. Robot vacuums will also integrate into automation and scenes, making it possible to include cleaning tasks in your routines. For instance, you can schedule your vacuum to start cleaning automatically or tell Siri to handle spot cleaning in a specific room.

2. Repeating Calculations in Calculator App

With iOS 18, the Calculator app underwent significant changes, one of which included the removal of a useful feature: the ability to repeatedly press the equals button to perform ongoing calculations.

However, in iOS 18.3 beta 2, Apple has reinstated this functionality, allowing users to once again perform consecutive operations as they could in previous versions.

3. Invites App

Apple is reportedly developing a new app called Invites to help users organize meetings and events. While similar features exist in the Calendar app, this standalone solution may offer unique tools, possibly inspired by third-party apps like Fantastical, such as scheduling windows and tracking RSVPs. Apple has a history of adopting ideas from other apps, such as the fitness features introduced in watchOS 11. Early hints of “Invites” appeared in iOS 18.2 beta and resurfaced in 18.3 beta 2.

Beyond robot vacuum support and repeating calculations, iOS 18.3 includes a slightly updated Image Playground icon and general bug fixes to improve performance and stability.

So far, Apple has released only two betas of iOS 18.3. Historically, updates released during the holiday season are minimal, as Apple typically reduces engineering activity during this period, but additional features or tweaks could appear in future beta versions.