iOS 18.3 Release Date: Here’s What We Know So Far

iOS 18.2 is already old news. With the release of the first iOS 18.3 developer beta, our focus has shifted to what’s next.

We don’t know much about iOS 18.3 yet. The first developer beta introduces only one change compared to the previous version, though more features are likely to appear in the coming weeks.

However, as is often the case with journalists today, the lack of information hasn’t stopped us from making assumptions. One, which we have a good chance of getting right, is the release date of iOS 18.3.

Although Apple hasn’t shared any official details, examining the release schedule of previous iOS updates gives us a strong hint about when iOS 18.3 might arrive.

Here’s a breakdown of the time between iOS .2 and .3 updates in recent years:

iOS 16:

iOS 16.2 : Released December 13, 2022

: Released December 13, 2022 iOS 16.3 : Released January 23, 2023

: Released January 23, 2023 Time Between: ~1 month and 10 days

iOS 15:

iOS 15.2 : Released December 13, 2021

: Released December 13, 2021 iOS 15.3 : Released January 26, 2022

: Released January 26, 2022 Time Between: ~1 month and 13 days

iOS 14:

iOS 14.2 : Released November 5, 2020

: Released November 5, 2020 iOS 14.3 : Released December 14, 2020

: Released December 14, 2020 Time Between: ~1 month and 9 days

iOS 13:

iOS 13.2 : Released October 28, 2019

: Released October 28, 2019 iOS 13.3 : Released December 10, 2019

: Released December 10, 2019 Time Between: ~1 month and 12 days

This pattern suggests that Apple typically waits about six weeks between these updates. If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, iOS 18.3 will be released between January 21 and 23, 2025.

What’s harder to predict, however, is the list of new features and improvements in iOS 18.3. Still, early signs suggest this update won’t be as significant as iOS 18.2 or the future iOS 18.4 update.