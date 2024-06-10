iOS 18 Developer Beta Available for iPhone Users

Shortly after the WWDC 2024 event, Apple has released the developer beta of iOS 18. Those that are a part of the Developer Beta Program can now get in on the action.

Expect a full release of iOS 18 in the fall. Public betas will also become available in the future.

iOS 18 Developer Beta Available Now

This update may be one of the largest Apple has provided in a while, thanks to a plethora of new customization options and additional new features, including Apple Intelligence.

As Apple shifts more towards AI, one of the most prominent new features is integration of ChatGPT alongside Siri. Apple Intelligence also provides further artificial intelligence capabilities. Users will also get new customization options for the Home Screen, including the ability to rearrange apps however they see fit and Lock Screen button customization.

Learn more about iOS 18 here.

How to Get the Developer Beta

Folks will need to enrolled within the Apple Developer Beta Program to gain early access to iOS 18. For those that are enrolled, simply navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and ensure you have iOS 18 Developer Beta under the Beta Updates section. You can also check out our guide here to learn more about this program and how to access it.

Note that a Developer Beta will not guarantee that every feature is available right from the start. You may experience issues while running a Developer Beta, and basic functions may not work. Installing a beta means taking a risk, so be sure that you have a good iPhone backup before continuing.

Be sure to follow TMO for more news.