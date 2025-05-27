iOS 19 May Enable eSIM Transfers from iPhone to Android

Apple may finally be adding support in iOS 19 to transfer eSIMs from iPhones to Android devices, removing one of the last pain points in switching between platforms.

Currently, moving your eSIM from iPhone to Android often requires contacting your carrier and scanning a new QR code to activate service. But new code found in Google’s SIM Manager app suggests that iOS 19 will introduce a built-in “Transfer to Android” option, making it possible to move your eSIM directly without carrier intervention.

New Setting Hints at Cross-Platform eSIM Transfer

Image Courtesy: Android Authority

As reported by Android Authority, strings discovered in a recent Android 16 beta reveal references to a “Transfer to Android” page inside iOS. This feature is expected to appear under:

Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Transfer to Android

The transfer process may involve scanning a QR code displayed on the new Android phone, then entering a session ID and passcode generated by the iPhone. These steps resemble how eSIMs are currently moved between Android devices.

The strings also include a fallback message for when the devices can’t connect wirelessly, instructing users to check that their iPhone is running iOS 19 or later. That strongly suggests this feature will be native to Apple’s next major OS release.

Cross-Platform eSIM Support May Launch at WWDC

Google’s discovery likely signals coordination between the two companies to ensure eSIM functionality works smoothly during cross-platform transitions. With WWDC 2025 around the corner, Apple could officially unveil this feature within weeks.

While Android and iPhone users have enjoyed same-platform eSIM transfers for some time, this move marks a shift toward reducing the friction in switching ecosystems. Whether driven by user demand or carrier pressure, it points to a more open and flexible future for mobile connectivity.

For now, all signs point to iOS 19 making it much easier to leave your iPhone and take your number with you.