iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe Bring Autofill Support to Third-Party Apps

Apple is set to improve one of its most practical features this fall. With iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, users will be able to autofill two-factor authentication codes from third-party apps and browsers, expanding a tool that already saves time during logins.

Until now, Apple’s autofill feature only worked with its Messages and Mail apps. Codes arrived above the keyboard on iPhone and iPad, or in Safari on the Mac, and disappeared after use. With the upcoming update, that convenience extends further. SMS codes sent through third-party messaging apps will now autofill automatically, and email-based codes from services like Gmail will also integrate directly into the system. Safari will no longer restrict the feature on Mac, and you can now use it in Chrome and Firefox.

As more apps and websites require two factor authentication, Apple’s expansion helps cut friction from the login process. Many users rely on Gmail or third party messaging platforms for codes, and until now, those codes required manual copy-pasting. By extending autofill to the tools people actually use every day, Apple is turning a once-limited feature into a system-wide utility.

According to 9to5Mac, the improvements arrive with iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe in September. The report highlights three major changes: support for third party messaging apps, support for third-party email clients, and autofill compatibility with non Safari browsers on the Mac.

These updates strengthen a feature that already stands out among Apple’s quality of life tools. Autofill began as a small convenience but is quickly becoming a security essential that works wherever users choose to log in.