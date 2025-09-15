iOS 26 Download Size sits at around 6GB

Radu Tyrsina

1 minute read
| News

iOS 26 is rolling out for everyone today and it’s a chunky download. On the phone I used to check it – an iPhone 14 Pro Max – the update shows 6.17 GB. Your number may be a little higher or lower depending on model, region, and what’s already on your device.

Why it’s big

This is a full annual release with the new Liquid Glass look across Lock Screen, Home Screen, and system controls, plus broader Apple Intelligence features, Live Translation, and updates to core apps like Phone and Messages. Big visual assets and new on-device models add up.

Size varies by device

Two people can see different sizes even on the same day. Factors include:

  • iPhone model and chip
  • Previously installed betas or point releases
  • Language packs and region features
  • What the installer needs to fetch for your configuration

Quick tips before you update

  • Make some extra space beyond the download for unpacking.
  • Back up to iCloud or a computer.
  • Plug in and use reliable Wi-Fi.
  • If you’d rather not wait around, choose Update Tonight and let it install while the phone is locked and charging.

Bottom line: expect roughly a 6 GB download for iOS 26. If your iPhone shows a different figure, that’s normal for a major release.

Related Articles

03
Will iPhone 11 get iOS 26?

Will iPhone 11 get iOS 26?

Short answer: Yes. iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max are on the compatibility list. Apple dropped A12-based phones...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.