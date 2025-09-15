iOS 26 Download Size sits at around 6GB

iOS 26 is rolling out for everyone today and it’s a chunky download. On the phone I used to check it – an iPhone 14 Pro Max – the update shows 6.17 GB. Your number may be a little higher or lower depending on model, region, and what’s already on your device.

Why it’s big

This is a full annual release with the new Liquid Glass look across Lock Screen, Home Screen, and system controls, plus broader Apple Intelligence features, Live Translation, and updates to core apps like Phone and Messages. Big visual assets and new on-device models add up.

Size varies by device

Two people can see different sizes even on the same day. Factors include:

iPhone model and chip

Previously installed betas or point releases

Language packs and region features

What the installer needs to fetch for your configuration

Make some extra space beyond the download for unpacking.

Back up to iCloud or a computer.

Plug in and use reliable Wi-Fi.

If you’d rather not wait around, choose Update Tonight and let it install while the phone is locked and charging.

Bottom line: expect roughly a 6 GB download for iOS 26. If your iPhone shows a different figure, that’s normal for a major release.