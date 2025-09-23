iOS 26 Finally Fixes the Most Annoying Thing About the Files App

Apple is set to deliver a significant upgrade to one of the core utilities for power users with iOS 26, making the Files app on both iPhone and iPad dramatically more capable.



The update introduces two long-awaited features that bring its functionality much closer to the Mac’s robust Finder: the ability to set default apps for file types and options to visually customize your folders with colors and icons. These changes promise to reduce daily friction and streamline workflows for anyone who manages documents on their device.

A More Powerful, Personalized Files App

For years, opening a file like a ZIP archive or a Markdown document meant tapping through a share sheet picker every single time. iOS 26 eliminates this tedious step by allowing you to set a default application for any file extension.



Once you designate your preferred app, that file type will always open there directly, saving you countless taps and keeping you focused on the task at hand. This is a game-changer for anyone working with specialized files for code, data, or design.

Alongside this functional upgrade, Apple is adding a much-needed layer of visual organization. You can now long-press any folder in Files or iCloud Drive to assign it a specific color or an icon. This simple tweak makes it instantly easier to spot important project folders in a long list of identically blue directories. This system, familiar to anyone who uses the Mac’s Finder, helps reduce misclicks and makes navigating your file system faster and more intuitive, especially on a smaller screen.

How to Customize Files in iOS 26

Getting started with these new features is straightforward and handled through familiar menus directly within the Files app.

Set a Default App for Any File Type

To stop the app picker from appearing, find a file of the type you want to assign (e.g., a .csv or .md file). Long-press on the file and tap Open With. From the list of compatible applications, choose the one you want to use and then select Always to set it as the permanent default for that extension.

Organize with Colored Folders and Icons

To make your important directories stand out, long-press on a folder and tap Get Info from the context menu. In the info panel, you will find new options to choose a color or select an icon style to apply to the folder. This visual tag makes it easy to distinguish between work clients, personal projects, and other categories at a glance.

What You Need to Know

While these upgrades are powerful, there are a few things to keep in mind. Default app settings are currently device-specific, meaning you will need to set your preferences on each iPhone and iPad you use, as they do not sync via iCloud.



Similarly, folder colors and icons are personal to your view within the Files app; if you share a folder with a collaborator, they will not see your custom visuals and will need to apply their own. Should you change your mind about a default app, you can easily reset it by repeating the “Open With” process and choosing a new application.

These two seemingly small additions bring a new level of maturity to file management on iOS and iPadOS. By killing the constant grind of the app picker and turning generic folder lists into a readable map, Apple is cutting down on errors, saving users time, and bringing the power of the iPhone and iPad ever closer to the organizational efficiency of a Mac.