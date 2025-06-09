iOS 26 Gives Messages a Long-Needed Group Chat Upgrade

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote laid out what’s next for Messages in iOS 26, and it’s the most significant update in years. Apple is focusing on smarter conversations, cleaner organization, and AI-powered tools that don’t feel bolted on.

Falling right in line with expected changes we reported previously, the app gets a full redesign using the new Liquid Glass theme introduced across iOS 26. Group conversations are now easier to follow, thanks to typing indicators that show exactly who’s replying. Polls can be created directly in chats, with Apple Intelligence able to suggest them based on the ongoing conversation. You can also set custom chat wallpapers, which now sync across all devices in a thread for a unified look.

Translation features are getting a serious upgrade, too. Messages can now translate both voice and text in real time, using on-device AI for privacy and speed. There’s also a new section in the inbox for messages from unknown senders, letting you deal with them without cluttering your main threads. Apple Cash is expanding inside Messages as well, letting you send or split payments in group chats with minimal effort.

These upgrades make Messages more useful across the board. Typing indicators finally remove the ambiguity in group replies. Chat personalization features, like synced wallpapers, bring consistency across devices. And Apple’s approach to translation avoids cloud dependencies, keeping everything private and fast.

A More Complete Messages Experience

While some of these additions catch up with features already in WhatsApp or Telegram, the deeper integration with iOS and focus on privacy give Apple’s take a clear edge for anyone locked into the ecosystem.

Apple’s Messages app finally stops playing catch-up and starts leading in design, usability, and practical AI. These aren’t gimmicks, they’re real tools that fix the friction points in daily messaging. If you’re already testing iOS 26 or planning to update this fall, Messages is one area where the changes will stick.