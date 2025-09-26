iOS 26 now Predicts Bad Weather on Your Route

Apple’s Weather app now flags severe weather for places you’re likely to visit — not just where you’re standing. The feature also surfaces destination-specific Weather widgets so you can glance at conditions for your upcoming stop on iPhone and Apple Watch.

How it works

When you opt in, iPhone uses on-device signals like Significant Locations to predict where you might be headed and preps alerts and widgets for that area. On Apple Watch, the Smart Stack can rotate in a Weather card for that destination so you don’t miss fast-changing conditions.

Why it matters

Commuters, parents on school runs, and travelers get an early heads-up before leaving — think hail at the stadium, a sudden storm along your route, or a heat advisory at tonight’s venue.

How to turn it on (quick)

Settings → Privacy & Security → Location Services → System Services → Significant Locations (On). Settings → Apps → Weather → turn on Suggested Locations and set Location Access to Always. In Weather: List → “…” → Notifications → under Suggested Locations, enable Severe Weather.

If alerts aren’t showing up reliably, run through our fixes in What to Do When Weather Alerts on iPhone Are Not Working and How To Fix Weather App Not Working on iPhone.

Apple Watch tip

Add Weather to your Smart Stack and pin it for at-a-glance updates; here’s a refresher on using Smart Stack widgets.

Privacy callout

Don’t want Apple using Significant Locations? You can disable it anytime (steps here: Turn Off Location History on iPhone). You’ll still get alerts for saved cities even without Suggested Locations.