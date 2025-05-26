iOS App Hints at Imminent Grok 3.5 Launch

A subtle change in the Grok iOS app interface suggests xAI is preparing to launch Grok 3.5. A new model selector now appears directly on the text input bar—clear evidence that the next version is nearing rollout. The change signals backend readiness and aligns with earlier findings about Grok 3.5’s integration efforts on iOS.

The model selector, labeled “Grok 3,” sits next to the microphone icon and hints at multi-model flexibility, a feature not present in earlier public versions. Combined with existing signs of internal testing, this points to a launch window that could be closer than expected.

Model Integration Surfaces in UI

The updated UI isn’t just cosmetic. It likely reflects underlying support for Grok 3.5’s expanded capabilities, including adaptive response logic and mobile-first optimization. iOS-specific enhancements, such as native widget integration or SiriKit support, may now be part of the framework.

As we previously reported, references to “grok-3-5-api-2k-p2” in the web build suggested internal development was well underway. Now, with this interface shift on iOS, those backend builds appear to be moving to front-end implementation.

Voice and Visual Features May Follow

While the iOS UI changes are the most visible sign yet, they may not be the only upgrades. Grok’s voice mode is also expected to support real-time screen-sharing. That would enable context-aware responses, live guidance, and potentially an agent-style interface capable of observing user activity and offering intelligent suggestions in real time.

According to TestingCatalog, the appearance of these elements on the web and iOS versions suggests xAI is preparing a unified feature rollout. Android lags, and key tools like screen access and integrated context support are still missing.

With the interface changes now reaching users, the timing of Grok 3.5’s iOS release looks imminent. xAI is closing in on parity with leading AI assistants—and may soon push beyond them.