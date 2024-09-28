iPad Shipments Dropped From 36% to 26% Within a Year in China

Apple’s iPad shipments in Mainland China fell by 14% year-over-year in Q2 2024, according to the latest Canalys report. Despite this, Apple has maintained its position as the second-largest tablet vendor in the region and had a 26% market share with 2.018 million units shipped, while the previous year, it was 36%. This comes after that, for the “first time,” Apple dropped out of the top 5 in China’s smartphone market

iPad sales are going down while the whole tablet market in China is booming, growing by 20% to hit 7.8 million units sold. Huawei and Apple are neck and neck, both holding a 26% share of the market. However, Huawei is growing much faster than Apple, with a 66% increase in sales compared to last year.

Apple faced challenges in the tablet sector, but the overall PC market in China also experienced a downturn. PC shipments, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, fell by 6% year-on-year to 9.1 million units in Q2 2024.

The report points out that AI is becoming more popular in the Chinese computer market. Computers with AI will make up 13% of all computer sales in China in 2024. This number is expected to go up to 37% in 2025 and then jump to 62% by 2027.

Looking ahead, Canalys predicts a reversal of fortunes in 2025, with PC shipments expected to grow by 12% while tablet growth slows to 1%.

