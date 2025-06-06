iPad to Get Mac-Like Multitasking Features in iPadOS 26

Apple is turning the iPad into a more capable work machine with iPadOS 26. The update introduces a revamped multitasking system that mirrors the experience on macOS, finally giving users greater flexibility when connected to a keyboard and trackpad.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that these changes include desktop-like controls, improved window management, and new options for multitasking. These features push the iPad further into productivity territory, positioning it as a legitimate laptop alternative for users who need portability and power.

A Step Toward Desktop-Class Workflow

The new multitasking interface in iPadOS 26 brings the iPad closer to the Mac in both form and function. Users can now resize app windows more freely, switch between apps faster, and use pop-up menus for better navigation. The update also improves compatibility with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, enhancing the user experience for those relying on keyboard and trackpad setups.

Apple has also brought its macOS Preview app to iPadOS, allowing users to annotate and edit PDFs without needing third-party tools. This inclusion, combined with the multitasking improvements, marks a shift in how Apple wants users to engage with the iPad, not just as a consumption device, but as a productivity tool.

New UI, Familiar Hardware

Beyond multitasking, iPadOS 26 carries over visual themes from visionOS, the software used in the Vision Pro headset. The update introduces a digital glass aesthetic, redesigned app icons, and pop-up menus across system apps. However, core app functions stay largely the same. Only select apps like Safari and Camera see functional changes aimed at improving usability.

Widgets and the keyboard also get minor updates. The keyboard now supports bidirectional input between Arabic and English, and Apple Pencil gains a digital read calligraphy pen option. While these changes are less headline-grabbing, they continue Apple’s effort to make iPadOS more versatile across regions and use cases.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is focusing this year’s WWDC on design and productivity, not on competing in the AI race. The iPadOS update fits squarely in that theme, reinforcing the company’s strategy to refine its core platforms.

While Apple’s AI developments remain cautious, the practical upgrades in iPadOS 26 signal a clear direction that gives users more control and makes the iPad a stronger multitasking machine.