iPadOS 26 Phone App: What It Is & How It Works

The new Phone app in iPadOS 26 finally lets you place and receive regular phone calls on an iPad. It does not turn the iPad into a standalone phone. Instead, it uses your iPhone’s cellular connection through Apple’s Continuity. Here’s the SEO-friendly breakdown for users searching “iPadOS 26 Phone app,” “make calls on iPad,” and “allow calls on other devices.”

What the iPadOS 26 Phone app actually does

The Phone app on iPad is a front end for your iPhone line. When you dial or answer on iPad, the call routes through the iPhone signed in with the same Apple ID. You get a full call UI on the big screen, access to Recents, Contacts, Keypad, Voicemail, and modern calling features where available. Audio plays through the iPad speakers or your connected headphones.

What it doesn’t do

The iPad still doesn’t have its own carrier voice service. If your iPhone is powered off, out of signal, or not signed into the same Apple ID, calls won’t go through from the iPad’s Phone app. Treat the iPad as a powerful remote for your iPhone’s number, not as a SIM replacement.

Before you start: requirements

iPad updated to iPadOS 26

iPhone updated to iOS 26

Same Apple ID on both devices

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on for both devices

“Allow Calls on Other Devices” enabled on iPhone

How to enable the Phone app on iPad

On your iPhone, open Settings and go to Phone. Tap Calls on Other Devices. Turn on Allow Calls on Other Devices, then toggle your iPad in the device list. On your iPad, confirm you’re signed into the same Apple ID and connected to Wi-Fi. Open the Phone app on iPad and place a test call.

How to place and receive calls on iPad

Place a call: Open Phone on iPad → Keypad or Contacts → Dial → Call routes via iPhone.

Answer a call: When your iPhone rings, your iPad rings too. Tap Accept on iPad to take it hands-free.

Switch audio: Use the audio button to swap between iPad speakers, AirPods, or other Bluetooth devices.

Use voicemail: Open the Voicemail tab on iPad to play messages from your iPhone line.

Key benefits vs older methods

No more jumping to FaceTime Audio unless you want internet-only calls.

Full-size keypad, easier speakerphone, and better multitasking on iPad.

Works alongside your usual Messages and Contacts for a seamless communication hub.

Limitations and privacy notes

Emergency calling should be done from the iPhone or a cellular device for the most reliable location routing.

Carrier features like Wi-Fi Calling still originate from the iPhone’s line and plan terms.

If multiple Apple devices are nearby, they can all ring at once. Use device-level toggles to limit where calls appear.

Troubleshooting common issues

iPad not ringing for calls Recheck iPhone Settings → Phone → Calls on Other Devices and make sure your iPad is enabled. Confirm both devices share the same Apple ID and are on the same Wi-Fi network. Toggle the Allow Calls setting off and on, then restart both devices.

Call fails or drops on iPad Verify your iPhone has cellular service and isn’t in Airplane Mode. Keep iPhone and iPad within Bluetooth range and on stable Wi-Fi. Disable Low Power Mode on iPhone if connectivity seems flaky.

Audio comes from the wrong device Tap the audio button during the call and select iPad, iPhone, or your headphones. For persistent routing, forget and re-pair your earbuds to the device you prefer.



Pro tips for a better experience

Use AirPods for privacy when taking calls on the iPad’s large speakers.

Keep both devices updated to the latest iOS/iPadOS 26 release for bug fixes.

If you work from home, set your iPad on a stand and use it as your main speakerphone while your iPhone stays charging.

Traveling without reliable Wi-Fi? Expect continuity calling to be less consistent and fall back to the iPhone directly.

FAQs

Does the Phone app work if my iPhone is off or has no signal?

No. The iPad’s Phone app relays through your iPhone. The iPhone must be powered, signed into the same Apple ID, and reachable.

Can a cellular iPad make carrier calls by itself?

No. Cellular iPads add mobile data, not traditional voice service. Use the Phone app with your iPhone nearby or use VoIP apps.

Will this drain my iPhone battery faster?

Slightly. Calls still use the iPhone modem. Keep your iPhone charged if you plan to take long iPad-based calls.

Is FaceTime still useful?

Yes. For Apple-to-Apple and internet calls, FaceTime Audio works without your iPhone. The Phone app is for your carrier number.

Summary