Apple is adding a purple model to the iPhone 12 and mini lineup, it announced during the ‘Spring Loaded’ event on Tuesday. Users can order the device in the new color from 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m EDT on Friday Friday, April 23, with availability beginning April 30.

Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Orders Start April 23

The new color was revealed ahead of new iPad Pros, iMacs (in seven different colors), and Apple Podcast Subscriptions being unveiled. The purple iPhone 12 maintains the US$799 starting price for a 64GB model, with the mini version still starting at US$699. The new finish joins the existing color lineup of blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. It works alongside existing MagSafe accessories too.

“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.”