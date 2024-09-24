iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Ranks Behind Pixel 9 Pro and a 6-Month Old Huawei

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max has been outranked in camera performance by both the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the six-month-old Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, which was released in April earlier this; according to DXOMARK’s camera test.

The well-known testing company analyzed 3,000 photos and 150 hours of video to evaluate the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera capabilities. Despite achieving an overall score that places it among the top performers, Apple’s newest flagship couldn’t clinch the top spot, settling for fourth place behind the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Honor Magic6 Pro. In fact, all the phones inclduing Pixel 9 Pro XL are quite behind the top scorer Huawei with 163 score.

BUT

It’s not all bad news for Apple enthusiasts. DXOMARK declared iPhone 16 Pro Max as the best smartphone for video recording, thanks its outstanding 4K resolution results and the new 4K/120fps mode.

The device also captured photos and videos of friends and family, having a wide dynamic range, accurate white balance, and natural color rendering. Its fast and accurate autofocus and effective video stabilization were also highlighted as strengths.

Pros: Best video mode on a smartphone

Excellent for taking pictures and videos of friends and family

Wide dynamic range across the entire zoom range

Accurate white balance and natural color rendering

Excellent levels of detail and texture in bright light

Fast and accurate autofocus

Effective video stabilization

The iPhone 16 Pro Max fell short in some areas. Testers noted inconsistent detail across the zoom range, a lack of detail in ultra-wide photos, and issues with depth of field in group shots. Some unwanted artifacts, including flare and ghosting, were also observed.

Cons: Inconsistent detail across zoom range, lack of detail in ultra-wide photos

Narrow depth of field results in out-of-focus background subjects in group shots

Unwanted artifacts, including flare, ghosting, ringing, and aliasing

While Apple has made improvements in image processing and editing options, the competition seems to have edged ahead in overall camera performance.

You can read the entire report here.