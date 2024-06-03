iPhone 16 Pro Set to Feature Thinnest Bezels Ever Seen on a Phone

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models are set to feature the thinnest bezels ever seen on a smartphone. According to multiple sources, including leaker Ice Universe, the bezels could measure as thin as 1.2mm for the iPhone 16 Pro and 1.15mm for the Pro Max. This is a significant reduction from the 1.71mm bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The thinner bezels are achieved through Apple’s use of Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. This approach involves bending the wiring and circuitry near the edge of the panel downwards, allowing for a more compact layout.

My friend confirmed that iPhone 16 Pro will reduce bezel, surpassing Galaxy S24 to become the world's narrowest bezel mobile phone, which seems to be very close to the dream form. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 2, 2024

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors about the bezels on the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. Earlier reports suggested thinner bezels but also mentioned manufacturing challenges for Apple. However, the reemergence of these rumors is definitely a sign that progress is being made.

The iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display, that’s reportedly 20% brighter than the one on the iPhone 15 Pro, while the Pro Max will boast a 6.9-inch screen. Despite the larger screen sizes, the reduction in bezel width means the overall device size will only increase slightly, making the phones more comfortable to hold.

If the rumors prove true, the iPhone 16 Pro’s bezel will break the current world record, held by the Samsung Galaxy 24 (1.55mm bezels), for having the thinnest bezels ever seen on a phone.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 16 lineup this fall, likely at a media event in September. The new models will continue to feature the Dynamic Island display cutout design. Rumors also suggest that Face ID integration under the display isn’t entirely out of the picture for this year’s release.