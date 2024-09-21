iPhone 16 Pro Thin Bezel Means It’s More Fragile to Side Impacts

Early durability tests of the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have revealed some weaknesses rooted to its sleeker design. Tech reviewer Sam Kohl has noticed a durability issue related to the iPhone 16 Pro’s phone’s thinner bezels, as seen by 9to5Mac.

During drop tests, Kohl noticed that side impacts seemed to have a more direct effect on the iPhone 16 Pro’s display functionality compared to previous models.

“When you’re getting something like a corner impact or something that just barely touches that edge of the screen, the display panel of the 16 Pro was extremely fragile and noticeably more so than on the 15 Pro,” Kohl reported

But despite this specific issue, Kohl’s extended testing revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro showed improvements in other areas of durability. He found that overall damage to the device was “way less severe” compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro.

As the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have just been released, more comprehensive durability tests and teardowns are expected in the coming days. These additional tests will provide a more complete picture.

Are you planning to buy iPhone 16 Pro models with the thinnest bezel but with this potential design flaw?