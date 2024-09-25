iPhone 16 Pro’s Average Screen Refresh Rate is 80Hz, Not 120Hz

On the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, the average screen refresh rate is limited to 80Hz instead of the promised 120Hz. According to leaker Ice Universe, iOS 18 is capping the refresh rate at 80Hz for most interactions on iPhone 16 Pro models. A video posted by the leaker shows the issue, showing the refresh rate counter rarely reaching 120Hz during scrolling.

If anyone still doesn't understand this, please watch this video. When scrolling through the list, iOS18 is always locked at 80Hz, and 120Hz is rarely seen.

source：weibo 孙斌1990 pic.twitter.com/lAJ10vBRad — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 23, 2024

Apple has not officially commented on the issue; some speculate that the refresh rate limitation may be an attempt to improve battery life. However, many users argue that throttling the refresh rate should be an option rather than a default, especially considering the premium price of the Pro models.

Some users have reported that the refresh rate behavior is inconsistent. One user noted,

If the screen stays still, it shows at 60Hz. Normal swipes can go up to 120Hz. But if you swipe really hard, it drops to 80Hz.

Honestly, if this is the case, then I don’t mind having an 80Hz refresh rate, as it won’t matter to me, but it might matter to some, or many, who have paid thousands of dollars for this and many other features. What is your take on it, and what is your take on Apple’s tactics? Do you think it is fair for a customer?

Hopefully, Apple will fix it as soon as possible in the next update.