iPhone 17 Air Battery Leak: 2.49mm Case, Lighter Build, Less Power?

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be the company’s thinnest and lightest device yet, but a new leak suggests that this design may come at the cost of battery performance. A comparison photo posted on a Korean Naver blog shows what appears to be the iPhone 17 Air battery placed next to the iPhone 17 Pro’s, and the size difference is clear. The post, by the account yeux1122, claims the Air’s battery capacity sits at 2,800 mAh. That’s below the 3,000 mAh mark seen in several earlier iPhones like the iPhone 12 and 13.

Thinner Design, Smaller Battery

At just 5.5 mm thick and weighing around 145 grams, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be the lightest and slimmest iPhone ever. Its battery is reportedly even slimmer, measuring 2.49 mm in thickness when enclosed in its metal case, according to the same Naver blog post. For comparison, the current iPhone 13 mini weighs 141 grams and the iPhone SE 2 weighs 148 grams. The Air’s ultra-thin frame may appeal to users who want something smaller and lighter, but the reduced space inside leaves less room for a larger battery.

Apple appears to have prioritized size and weight over battery capacity. It plans to replace the current “Plus” variant with this new model, which will feature a 6.6-inch screen.

Reports on Battery Life Are Mixed

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the device will include a high-density battery. Another source in Asia claimed Apple will use advanced silicon-anode battery tech, supplied by TDK. TDK plans to begin shipping this new battery by the end of June.

However, The Information’s Wayne Ma reported internal Apple tests that raised concerns. According to the report, only 60 to 70 percent of users could get through a full day on a single charge. Other iPhones typically reach 80 to 90 percent on that metric. Apple may offer a battery case to help users who need more power.

Not all sources agree. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the battery life should match current iPhones. He pointed to better hardware and software optimization.

The device may also save space by removing the Ultra Wide camera and using Apple’s power-efficient C1 modem. Both changes could leave more room for the battery.

Still, if the 2,800 mAh figure is accurate, the iPhone 17 Air falls far short of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. That model is rumored to pack a battery with over 5,000 mAh. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup in mid-September. Until then, battery performance will remain a key question.