iPhone 17 Air May Debut Apple’s Most Efficient Screen Yet in 2027

Apple is planning to upgrade its iPhone display technology by 2027 to improve battery efficiency. The change involves adopting advanced LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED screens with oxide semiconductors applied to both switching and drive transistors. This would reduce power consumption significantly, especially at low refresh rates.

Currently, iPhones use a combination of fast but power-hungry LTPS transistors and slower, energy-efficient oxide transistors. Apple’s present LTPO2 panels only use oxide in switching transistors. The new approach, expected to debut as “LTPO3,” extends the oxide use to drive transistors, which directly control pixel brightness. This shift could allow longer battery life without needing larger batteries, particularly useful for thinner models like the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Efficiency Over Performance?

Using oxide in drive transistors trades off speed for power savings. While this can limit response times, it greatly reduces power draw at low refresh rates such as 1Hz, commonly used for always-on displays. Apple will need to strike a balance between performance and energy efficiency to make this upgrade viable in a high-end smartphone.

Thinner devices like the iPhone 17 Air would benefit most from the new displays. Apple has already tested the technology on the Apple Watch Series 10, suggesting it may be ready for larger screens. However, the Pro and Pro Max models, which have space for larger batteries, are unlikely to get this upgrade immediately.

Supplier Readiness and Production Timeline

Apple plans to finalize its decision by Q3 2025. This timeline gives suppliers, including Samsung Display and LG Display, about two years to prepare for production. Both companies supply current iPhone OLED panels, but adopting LTPO3 will require new equipment. LG Display is expected to face a steeper challenge due to its smaller production capacity compared to Samsung.

LG’s recent OLED investment of 1.26 trillion won reportedly includes preparations for this new display technology. The added complexity in the TFT process will also raise production costs, potentially pushing the price of the iPhone 17 Air above the current Plus models.

According to The Elec, Apple’s move toward oxide-based drive transistors marks a significant shift in display design. It follows a gradual evolution that began with LTPO1 in the 2018 Apple Watch and continued with LTPO2 in later iPhones and wearables.

Apple’s final decision will shape both its product strategy and the display industry’s production standards in the coming years.