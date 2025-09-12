iPhone 17 Preorders Begin Today: Apple Store down until Launch at 5am PT

Apple’s online store is offline in the United States and other regions as the company prepares for iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro preorders. The store will reopen at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, September 12, when customers can secure their devices for launch day delivery on September 19.

Preorders Begin at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET

A message on Apple’s U.S. website reads: “We love that early energy. Almost ready for you. Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you soon.” Apple has followed the 5 a.m. Pacific preorder schedule for several years, replacing the earlier midnight start.

Customers in more than 40 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S., will be able to preorder the new iPhone lineup when the store comes back online.

iPhone 17 Lineup and Storage Options

iPhone 17 : Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black; storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

: Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black; storage options of 256GB and 512GB. iPhone Air : Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black; storage of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black; storage of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue; storage of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, plus a 2TB option exclusive to the Pro Max.

Pricing starts at $799 for the iPhone 17, $999 for the iPhone Air, $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro, and $1,199 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. All models now start at 256GB of storage as the base configuration.

Store Shutdown

Apple routinely takes down its store hours before major launches. The official reason is to make changes to the site, but in practice it also builds anticipation. While the store is offline, customers cannot buy any Apple product, including recently announced models such as the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Once preorders open, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to face the highest demand. AirPods Pro 3 and the new Apple Watch models are already available for order, with in-store availability set for September 19 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.

Pre-preorder Registration

Ahead of launch, Apple offered customers the option to register their preferred configuration and payment details in advance. That system closed at 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time (midnight Eastern) on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Apple’s online store status and preorder timing were confirmed through Apple’s official U.S. website message.