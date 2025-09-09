iPhone 17 Pro Max Becomes the First 2TB iPhone

Apple just raised the storage ceiling. The iPhone 17 Pro Max now comes in a 2TB variant, the first time any iPhone offers that much onboard space. The smaller iPhone 17 Pro still tops out at 1TB, and both Pro models start at 256GB.

Who needs 2TB

Creators and power users who shoot lots of high bitrate 4K, ProRes, Log, or RAW. Big projects eat storage fast. With 2TB you can capture longer, keep more footage local, and offload less often.

What it pairs well with

USB-C transfers for faster dumps when you do offload, and the new efficiency gains that help with heavy camera and editing workloads.

If you live in pro workflows or spend long trips offline, the Pro Max with 2TB is the easy pick. If you are not pushing video and RAW, the 1TB iPhone 17 Pro remains plenty.