The ‘iPhone 9’ Could Launch on April 5

The iPhone 9 (or SE2, whichever you prefer), could arrive as early as this week. Accessories for the rumored device have reportedly started arriving at retailers, along with instructions that they not to be made available until April 5.

iPhone Accessories Arriving With April 5 Embargo

The retailers at which the products have arrived reportedly include Best Buy. A source sent 9to5 Mac an image of an Urban Armor case labeled “New iPhone 4.7-inch, 2020.” Retailers are being not to inventory or sell these products until Sunday.

The device is rumored to be a 4.7″ model, an upgrade on the popular iPhone SE. The pictured case seems to confirm that. Rumors suggest it shares its design almost entirely with the iPhone 8. Other supposed features include an A13 processor and Touch ID. There could also be a 5.5″ “iPhone 9 Plus” model.

