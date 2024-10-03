iPhone Owners Hold on to Their Phones Longer than Android Owners, but for Reasons Apple Shouldn’t Be Proud Of

A recent study by CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) has revealed a big difference in smartphone ownership patterns between iPhone and Android users. The data collected from all mobile phone buyers over the past several years shows that iPhone owners tend to keep their devices for longer compared to their Android counterparts.

According to the report, approximately one-third of new phone buyers who previously owned an iPhone had kept their device for three years or more. In contrast, only 21% of Android phone owners reported using their previous device for the same duration.

The study also found that 57% of retired Android phones were less than two years old, while only about one-third of iPhone owners replaced their devices within this timeframe.

This trend among iPhone users is happening for a few reasons. First, Apple devices last longer now. Also, more transparent installment payment plans, and recently, the new models don’t have that big of a change compared to the older models.

As a result, iPhone owners have become more content with keeping their current devices for longer periods.

On the other hand, Android users have more opportunities to switch between manufacturers while remaining within the Android ecosystem.

“they have additional opportunities to consider new features”

Android phones are less expensive than iPhones, or at least, most of them, which leads to lower economic and emotional investment in the devices.

