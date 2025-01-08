iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16E Launch Date Could Be in April This Year

Apple plans to update its iPhone SE and iPad models. New versions are expected to be released by April this year. This information comes from various industry insiders and analysts, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Yes, the new iPads and iPhone SE replacement are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train – but that doesn’t mean they launch together this month. It means they’ll launch before iOS 18.4, by April if all goes to plan. https://t.co/qaMSH1ImSW — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 7, 2025

The next-generation iPhone SE, the iPhone SE4, which could be potentially renamed to iPhone 16E, is rumored to undergo big changes. The device may adopt a design similar to either the iPhone 14 or iPhone XR, moving away from its current iPhone 8-based appearance. A larger 6.1-inch OLED display is anticipated, along with a shift from Touch ID to Face ID for authentication.

Camera improvements are also expected, with rumors of a single 48-megapixel rear camera. The device is likely to have a USB-C port and 5G support, using Apple’s first in-house designed modem. Pricing estimates place the new iPhone SE starting at $499-$549.

The entry-level iPad 11 is expected to keep its current design while gaining internal upgrades, possibly featuring the A17 Pro or A18 chip, a custom 5G modem, and 8GB of RAM. It is likely to ship with iPadOS 18.3.

Apple is set to update its iPad Air models as well with new M3 chip. There are also rumors of a new Magic Keyboard accessory for the 11-inch and 13-inch versions of the updated iPad Air.