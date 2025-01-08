iPhone 16 Pro Max Giveaway Winner Announced: Congratulations to Antoni N.!

Our holiday giveaway has officially come to an end, and we’re so excited to share the results!

This special giveaway was launched to celebrate the festive season and give one lucky participant the chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro Max—the ultimate gift to brighten anyone’s Christmas.

To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, we used Gleam’s secure, randomized raffle system to pick the winner.

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for…

Congratulations to Antoni N.! We will reach out to confirm further details and arrange the shipment of his brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

We want to thank everyone who participated in this giveaway. But don’t worry if you didn’t win this time—there’s always a next chance! Stay tuned for our upcoming giveaways.

Here’s to a fantastic start to 2025!